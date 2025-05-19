Can You Buy Liquor At Grocery Stores In Texas? What You Need To Know Before Visiting

Taking a trip to the Lone Star State is always a good time. From lavender fields and longhorns to unreal eats at the Texas State Fair and U.S. history at the Alamo, Texas, has something for everyone — including a lively liquor scene. Tito's Vodka is made in Texas, plus a ton of tequila and whiskey. Local hooch goes great with the ever-growing entertainment scene (maybe you came over for South by Southwest), but the state throws a wrench into things when you're shopping for liquor.

You can't buy liquor at the grocery store in Texas, that's prohibited according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code. You can find beer and wine at the grocery store but have to make a trip to a different store for liquor, so plan for an extra stop when you're out getting supplies. But it isn't too big of a hassle — you don't even have to get out of the car once you get to the liquor store. You could walk into the store itself, or buy your booze from your car at a drive-through window like you'd buy a McDonald's Big Mac.