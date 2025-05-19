Can You Buy Liquor At Grocery Stores In Texas? What You Need To Know Before Visiting
Taking a trip to the Lone Star State is always a good time. From lavender fields and longhorns to unreal eats at the Texas State Fair and U.S. history at the Alamo, Texas, has something for everyone — including a lively liquor scene. Tito's Vodka is made in Texas, plus a ton of tequila and whiskey. Local hooch goes great with the ever-growing entertainment scene (maybe you came over for South by Southwest), but the state throws a wrench into things when you're shopping for liquor.
You can't buy liquor at the grocery store in Texas, that's prohibited according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code. You can find beer and wine at the grocery store but have to make a trip to a different store for liquor, so plan for an extra stop when you're out getting supplies. But it isn't too big of a hassle — you don't even have to get out of the car once you get to the liquor store. You could walk into the store itself, or buy your booze from your car at a drive-through window like you'd buy a McDonald's Big Mac.
Texas law restricts liquor sales to liquor stores
Texas regulates alcohol sales according to the alcohol by volume percentage in beverages. Anything above 17% ABV can only be sold in liquor stores, and any beverage below 17% ABV can be sold in grocery stores, gas stations, and other places that usually sell beer and wine. You can grab a six-pack of Shiner Bock at the local H-E-B, but if you plan to really get into Texas culture during your visit by making a batch of perfect margaritas on the back porch, you have to run to the liquor store for tequila.
Oh, one more thing: Texas has a liquor curfew. You can't buy liquor anywhere in the state past 9 p.m. and you can't buy liquor anywhere on Sundays. The Sunday rule was created in 1935 with the Texas Liquor Control Act, the state legislature's attempt to minimize public drunkenness after the end of Prohibition. If you plan on mixing up a few of your own drinks while you're on vacation instead of going to the bar, skip the grocery store. Instead, look to the liquor store and grab whatever you need before Sunday.