The Spicy Ingredient Everyone Should Be Adding To Peanut Butter Sandwiches

There are two main reasons the peanut butter and kimchi sandwich is a win: complex balance of flavors and textural contrast. The reason creative minds started adding things to peanut butter sandwiches to begin with was to chase the high of discovering complementary flavors. Sure, the combination of sweet and salty is a great place to start, but once you throw some acid and heat into the mix, your tongue has more to play with. Kimchi is a versatile addition to any dish because it has some strong acidic notes from the fermentation and plenty of chili-pepper heat.

Kimchi also adds an important textural aspect to the creamy peanut butter, and that crunch does a lot to improve things. Especially when using soft white bread and creamy peanut butter, the crunchy, toothsome kimchi is the crescendo of an excellent textural composition.

Much like our enjoyment of the way food tastes, our appreciation for texture is also tied to human evolution. In an Epicurious article, Oxford University professor Dr. Charles Spence posits that our enjoyment of certain textures comes from an ancestral instinct for self-preservation. When we combine pleasant textures together, it tells our brains that we're eating something good for us. Of course, it helps that a crunchy snack is a lot of fun to eat.