The Reason You Might Want To Cover Your Sauce While It's Simmering

When preparing a meal, one might wonder how to perfect all of the moving pieces. For example, how to perfectly roast your vegetables (add cornstarch for an extra crunch) or properly sear your steak are probably top of mind. What about the sauce, though? It is, after all, the thing that ties your dish together, turning a humble plate of pasta into a full meal, taking your steak to new heights entirely, or bringing out complexities in your food that might otherwise seem impossible.

Properly preparing your sauce is vital, and luckily, we got a few key sauce tips from an expert on the topic. Tonny Coppernoll is the executive chef at Rouser, a cutting-edge restaurant in the burgeoning food scene in Salt Lake City, Utah. Needless to say, Coppernoll knows his way around a sauce, and he knows one reason why you might want to keep the lid off of your saucepan while it's cooking.

Chef Coppernoll told us exclusively that "if you're aiming to keep the same consistency but want to enhance the flavors without losing moisture, you should cover it." However, this isn't a one-size-fits-all rule. "It really depends on the consistency you're going for," he said. "If you cover the sauce, it traps moisture and slows down the reduction, keeping it thinner. If you leave it uncovered, the liquid will evaporate, allowing it to thicken and concentrate the flavors more." Trapping the evaporation in with a lid will allow the flavors to fully meld without too much reduction. So if you're hoping for a thinner, but still flavorful sauce, keep your pot covered.