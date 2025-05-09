Why You Should Always Grill Lobster With The Shell On

Grilling or preparing lobster feels like the culinary equivalent of bringing a bottle of champagne to a cookout: fancy, impressive, and just a little bit dramatic. But before you go splitting tails and throwing bare meat onto the grill, let's talk about the single most important rule for lobster success: Grill it with the shell on.

Yes, the shell, that armor-like exoskeleton your seafood wore to prom. Leave it on; it's your best defense against rubbery disappointment because lobster meat is delicate. Over high heat, it goes from tender and buttery to tough and chewy in the blink of an eye. But when you leave the shell on during grilling, it acts like a built-in heat shield. It protects the meat from direct flame, slows down cooking just enough to keep it juicy, and helps retain moisture where it belongs — inside those sweet, briny bites. It also keeps your lobster from sticking to the grates, falling apart, or getting accidentally shredded by your overly ambitious metal spatula. The shell keeps things neat, intact, and gloriously easy to flip.