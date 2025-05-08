These Budget Brand Bread And Butter Pickles Are The Worst We've Tried

When you go to grab some bread and butter pickles (and be sure you aren't accidentally grabbling sweet pickles which are different in flavor, even though they're also a tasty grocery basket addition), you want to get the best of the bunch. A good bread and butter pickle should have a balance of sugar, salt, and vinegar, but still be sweet-leaning. Onions and other spices like mustard seeds also bring depth and nuance to the flavor package. But what happens when the balance goes awry? Well, you get our pick for the worst bread and butter pickles: Great Gherkins.

On our list of 11 store-bought bread and butter pickles, we had some real stand-out stars and some tragic flops. Great Gherkins commits the cardinal bread and butter sin of having an imbalanced flavor profile leaning way too far into the sweet side. In fact, biting into one of these pickle chips is almost reminiscent of digging into a candied apple. It totally lacks the balancing components of vinegar and salt, and you can't even taste the mustard seeds despite the pickles swimming in them. Other ingredients common to bread and butter pickles, like ground cloves and red pepper flakes, are also distinctly absent from the palate, leaving us wanting for more.