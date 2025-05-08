Skip Your Usual Egg Salad Sandwich Lunch Order And Get This Instead

Comfort food comes in all forms, especially classic egg salad sandwiches. Not only do they bring back fond memories and provide a delicious and filling meal, but you can customize them to your heart's delight for a different twist each time. But are they always a good choice? They are a great option for an easy-to-create meal at home (and it really isn't that hard once you've mastered the trick to making egg salad with zero peeling), but when you are in a restaurant, you may want to opt for something a bit fresher, namely a fried egg sandwich.

The reasons are myriad, really. It doesn't just boil down to the freshness of an egg salad sandwich, although that is definitely a big concern. When you order egg salad, you are getting something that has likely been pre-made, and there is no telling how long that egg and mayonnaise combination has been sitting around. The FDA estimates approximately 48 million cases of foodborne illness each year, and although no restaurant should be serving you food that isn't safe to eat, that doesn't mean it hasn't been sitting around longer than you would like — and it's always wise to take food safety in your own hands.

Egg salad should be consumed within three to four days, so unless you can guarantee that it hasn't been sitting around past its prime, you might be better off with a fried egg. It's freshly-cooked and is just a little gooey in the center to give you that insta-worthy golden drip when you bite into it. Fried eggs pair perfectly with cheese, and even better with bacon, so your egg salad alternative has just taken your lunch to all new levels of culinary decadence.