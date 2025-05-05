The Zesty Ingredient Wisconsin Butter Burgers Need To Burst With Flavor

Drenched in butter and melted cheese, Wisconsin butter burgers are a state icon combining some of the Midwest's most beloved foods: dairy products and ground beef. They're jam packed with flavor and are usually dressed up with simple toppings like pickles, lettuce, tomato, and cooked diced onions. Butter burgers take an already hearty meal and dial the fat up a notch, frying the burger patty in its own grease but adding a heaping spoonful of butter to the pan, too. They're rich, almost too buttery, with chunks of butter worked into the patty before it even cooks. Wisconsin chefs don't make small hamburgers, so butter burgers aren't only saturated in butter, they're big.

If you want to cut through a little bit of the richness, add a bright pop of flavor to a Wisconsin butter burgers with lemon juice. The acid will balance out the butter in the burger and tie in well with pickles and other condiments you use. But, you don't add lemon juice to the burger itself, instead, you add it with the sautéed onions.