The Unexpected Baby Product That Makes Coffee Mugs Look Brand New

If removing stains from plastic storage containers is the final boss battle of doing the dishes, then removing coffee stains from mugs comes in second. Sometimes, even the dishwasher can't eliminate those brown rings at the bottom, or you can't quite reach down there with a sponge to scrub them off. Or maybe you just don't want to exert the effort. You shouldn't have to! The solution for sparkling mugs may be in the baby section of your grocery store. When a 30 milliliter (2 tablespoons) capful of Milton Sterilising Fluid is diluted with water and added to your coffee mug, stains will slowly lift and fade away after 15 minutes.

Milton Sterilising Fluid is a cleaning solution for use on baby care items such as bottles, milk pumps, and the many surfaces that will be spat up upon by the little ones. It's a common British household product that was used as a disinfectant and sterilizing agent in World War I. Milton was later used as a part of a cold-water method to sanitize baby bottles during a 1940s gastroenteritis outbreak.