Jazz Up Potato Salad With A Briny Addition You Likely Already Own
Potato salad: a beloved classic that crosses borders. One simply needs to take a look at these delicious takes on potato salad from around the world to understand how universal humanity's love for the humble spud is in all its incarnations. But sometimes, you don't want the same old potato salad you've known and loved, even if it's a tried and true staple in your kitchen rotation. Sometimes you want something new and fresh, and that's where olives come in.
Honestly, you can just throw your olives into your favorite recipe, like this herbed potato salad, and call it a day. You can either dice your olives into small pieces so they mix through your potato salad evenly, or leave them whole (especially in the case of pimento-stuffed olives) to get a full briny pop of flavor every time you get one onto your fork. If you want an even lighter version of potato salad, you can replace the mayonnaise with olive oil and add in some red onions and cubed tomato.
How olives can totally transform your potato salad
Potato salad itself can be a pretty heavy dish between the fattiness of the mayonnaise and the different sources of starch. Olives have a bright, salty punch of flavor that lifts the profile of the entire dish when you add it in. Think of it a little like adding capers or pickled onions to a bagel with cream cheese and salmon. When the base components of a dish are relatively flavorless or mild (in this case, the potatoes and the mayo or olive oil), you want some pops of brightness and freshness that make it feel less heavy.
When looking at the real difference between black versus green olives, you'll find that green olives are a bit better suited to potato salads. Black olives have a more savory and mild flavor, while green olives are younger, and thus have a tangy, bright taste that counteracts the mildness of the potatoes well. You could also try adding Kalamata olives, which are salty, tangy, and bold in flavor, with some comparing them to the pungent and layered sourness of red wine vinegar. If you're really feeling spicy, you can even add multiple types of olives for a truly olive-forward potato salad. Toss in other ingredients that pair well with olives, like capers, garlic, peppers, or herbs like rosemary. Mix, match, and let your creativity guide you; you're sure to find a great combo of flavors that make your next favorite olive potato salad.