Jazz Up Potato Salad With A Briny Addition You Likely Already Own

Potato salad: a beloved classic that crosses borders. One simply needs to take a look at these delicious takes on potato salad from around the world to understand how universal humanity's love for the humble spud is in all its incarnations. But sometimes, you don't want the same old potato salad you've known and loved, even if it's a tried and true staple in your kitchen rotation. Sometimes you want something new and fresh, and that's where olives come in.

Honestly, you can just throw your olives into your favorite recipe, like this herbed potato salad, and call it a day. You can either dice your olives into small pieces so they mix through your potato salad evenly, or leave them whole (especially in the case of pimento-stuffed olives) to get a full briny pop of flavor every time you get one onto your fork. If you want an even lighter version of potato salad, you can replace the mayonnaise with olive oil and add in some red onions and cubed tomato.