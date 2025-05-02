How Many Dark Chocolate-Covered Espresso Beans Does It Take To Equal The Caffeine In A Cup Of Coffee?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether the coffee machine's broken or you're more of a snacker than a beverage person, it might be music to your ears to hear that sipping a cappuccino isn't the only way to get a quick caffeine boost. Dark chocolate-covered espresso beans, such as Nuts.com dark chocolate-covered espresso beans, are a beautiful combination of crunchy and creamy while also packing a small punch on the caffeine scale. To avoid the risk of giving yourself coffee bean-induced insomnia, keep it reasonable: It's not all that hard to exceed the caffeine content of the average coffee drinker with a couple handfuls of addicting beans.

The exact number of chocolate-covered espresso beans that's equivalent to the caffeine in a cup of coffee depends on the kind of beans and the roast level — and reports don't exactly agree on the amount of caffeine in a bean. Some estimate it's less than 2 milligrams on average, others place it between 6 and 12 milligrams, and one USDA nutrient database listed it at 12 milligrams exactly. Assuming it's somewhere in the middle, say 6 to 8 milligrams each, a handful of beans, say 12 to 17, could be roughly equivalent to one 8-ounce cup of drip coffee. If you're wondering whether the chocolate contributes to the caffeine content, the answer is yes, but very minimally. For reference, each coffee bean weighs about ⅕ gram, which means 3 grams of coffee (15 beans) has about 90 milligrams of caffeine. The same amount of dark chocolate has approximately 2.4 milligrams of caffeine.