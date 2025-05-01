Should You Avoid Using Acidic Ingredients In Your Cast Iron Cookware?

When it comes to cookware, nothing beats a good cast iron pan. Once seasoned — meaning the surface is baked with a layer of oil to create a natural nonstick coating through a process called polymerization — it can last a lifetime. Once you get that right, it becomes the secret behind the crispiest fried chicken you've ever tasted (if you follow the 13 tips you need for the perfect fried chicken, of course). Thanks to its incredible heat retention and versatility, a cast iron pan should often be the first thing you reach for when it's time to whip up a delicious meal.

But, while it's great for almost any recipe, cooking acidic foods in it can be a bit of a challenge. That's not to say acidic foods are completely off-limits, but ingredients such as tomato sauce, vinegar, or citrus juices (which naturally boast a low pH value) can easily cause the pan's seasoning to break down. That's why knowing how to season a cast iron pan, new or old, can be a deciding factor in whether you can cook your favorite marinara sauce in it. What's more, the acid can cause the cast iron to leach into your food, making it taste a little metallic. Even though that's not a bad thing since cooking on cast iron releases non-heme iron into your food — the same kind you typically find in nuts, legumes, whole grains, and leafy greens – it's not a taste that everyone's into.