The Biggest Mistake Everyone Makes With Canned Spinach

There are many reasons to get behind canned food. For one, some canned foods can be just as good as fresh. You can also use canned ingredients to upgrade other dishes, and at the same time, upgrade your canned ingredients, too — like adding leftover greens to your canned tomato soup, for instance. And if you're not a big fan of canned food, chances are you're making some mistake along the way. We're here to talk about one particular, oft-overlooked, classic leafy green that comes in a can: good ol' spinach. If you've tried canned spinach before and found that you weren't much of a fan, have we got some news for you. You may have just been making one simple mistake: not washing your canned spinach before using it.

Since most canned foods are ready to eat, not everyone thinks about rinsing the ingredients off before using them. But you definitely want to drain and rinse your canned spinach thoroughly, or you'll be picking up on all kinds of unpleasant aftertastes. By rinsing the spinach off, you're stripping away the excessive salt and brine that keeps canned foods fresh for so long. Food in a can may also taste metallic over time thanks to the metal of the can itself, and that can stick around on your spinach if you don't give it a good rinse.