The Whisking Tip You Need For Creamy, Flawless Vietnamese Egg Soda

There's something about a weird and wonderful eggy drink that keeps folks curious, craving, and eventually hooked. From New York City's whimsical egg cream soda to egg nog, there are plenty of varieties to sample, including Vietnam's egg soda. This classic is another example of Vietnamese cuisine showing off its ability to make hard-to-ignore drinks (Vietnamese salted coffee takes your morning caffeine to new heights, by the way), but this time, it's the foaminess that's the star of the show. With the base ingredients being a combination of egg yolk, sweetened condensed milk, and a club soda, you end up with a concoction that promises some serious creaminess. In Vietnam it's called soda sữa hột gà. Whipping up this Vietnamese treat at home is pretty simple as long as you have an electric whisk or a pair of chopsticks at hand.

The secret to an unthinkably rich and creamy texture is to make use of an electric mixer if you're going for a more rigorous method or chopsticks if you're open to a more manual approach. For best results, mix the egg yolk with the condensed milk using a blender for roughly 8 to 10 minutes before adding in the soda for its fizzy finale. Once mixed, the drink will be fluffy and this will be your biggest giveaway that your egg soda is ready.

Mixing the drink using a chopstick is another innovative method to achieve a super luxurious-textured egg soda. This non-electronic method will require more hand power but the thin chopsticks will also allow for precision to thoroughly beat the mixture in the glass until pureed. Again, look out for that frothy layer to ensure that it is as smooth as can be.