Give Grilled Brie A Mouthwatering Boost Using Wine
Every true cheese lover knows how to appreciate the unique flavor of grilled brie. Made from either cow or goat milk and boasting an unbelievably creamy texture, brie is the unconventional cheese you need for game-changing garlic bread, and it's just the right ingredient to make the creamiest, most decadent spaghetti you've ever tasted. However, brie's earthy, buttery, and slightly nutty flavor truly shines when grilled, and this beloved French delicacy is the perfect appetizer when you've got a group of friends coming over to your place over the weekend.
That said, while brie has a mild flavor that's never overpowering, it is still a rich, high-fat cheese. So there may be times when you might want to give it a fresh, fruity twist, not just to lighten it up, but also to make it irresistibly gooey and perfectly balanced with a slight hint of tanginess. And really, is there a better way to do that than by scoring the brie with a knife and seasoning it with a few tablespoons of wine before you toss it on top of the grill?
Even though it might sound a bit unconventional, topping this effortlessly elegant cheese with a dry sparkling wine, an equally dry and crisp white one, or even a light rosé won't just add a subtle acidic kick to it, but it will also help the brie melt beautifully as it warms — all while infusing it with delicate, fruity notes that perfectly complement its creaminess. But how do you actually decide which wine to choose to truly bring out the very best in the grilled brie?
A drizzle of wine will bring out brie's best flavors
It might amaze you how much a single splash of a light-bodied, dry white wine or a vibrant, acidic sparkling wine before the brie hits the grill can work wonders, cutting through its richness and adding a bright, lively character to it. Think a fresh, fruity sparkling chardonnay, or a semi-dry riesling. On the other hand, if white wine isn't really your thing, you could always go for a few spoonfuls of red. A fruity rosé or an aromatic red won't just infuse your brie with inviting flavors, but will also add some complexity and a spicy kick to it, all while letting brie's most delicate notes shine through. Take a light, aromatic zinfandel or a slightly spicy, smooth grenache, for instance.
Meanwhile, if you've learned how to store spices for the longest lasting flavor, chances are you already have a whole lot of them tucked away in your pantry, so don't hesitate to bring them out here and experiment a little. A bit of rosemary, whose earthy character makes it very wine-friendly — especially when it comes to reds – will beautifully highlight the wine's gentlest flavors, while also complementing the brie. However, if you're out of it, thyme or sage make excellent substitutes too. And if you're leaning toward a creamy chardonnay or a floral sauvignon blanc, soft herbs like chives and dill would be the perfect match. Once that's done, grill your brie until it's beautifully melted and gooey on the inside, and then dig in!