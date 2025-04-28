Give Grilled Brie A Mouthwatering Boost Using Wine

Every true cheese lover knows how to appreciate the unique flavor of grilled brie. Made from either cow or goat milk and boasting an unbelievably creamy texture, brie is the unconventional cheese you need for game-changing garlic bread, and it's just the right ingredient to make the creamiest, most decadent spaghetti you've ever tasted. However, brie's earthy, buttery, and slightly nutty flavor truly shines when grilled, and this beloved French delicacy is the perfect appetizer when you've got a group of friends coming over to your place over the weekend.

That said, while brie has a mild flavor that's never overpowering, it is still a rich, high-fat cheese. So there may be times when you might want to give it a fresh, fruity twist, not just to lighten it up, but also to make it irresistibly gooey and perfectly balanced with a slight hint of tanginess. And really, is there a better way to do that than by scoring the brie with a knife and seasoning it with a few tablespoons of wine before you toss it on top of the grill?

Even though it might sound a bit unconventional, topping this effortlessly elegant cheese with a dry sparkling wine, an equally dry and crisp white one, or even a light rosé won't just add a subtle acidic kick to it, but it will also help the brie melt beautifully as it warms — all while infusing it with delicate, fruity notes that perfectly complement its creaminess. But how do you actually decide which wine to choose to truly bring out the very best in the grilled brie?