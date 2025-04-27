Add A Salty Crunch To Tuna Sandwiches With A Snack That's Already In Your Pantry

Canned meats aren't always the most appetizing food to think of, but there is something undeniably tasty about a tuna salad sandwich, whether it came from a can or not (and there are some pretty incredible canned tunas out there). The taste of the tuna isn't overly fishy, the add-ins pair perfectly, and it is a throwback to the days of school lunches that ignites a sense of nostalgia. And the best part is that there are endless ways to customize a tuna sandwich so you get something delicious, tasty, and just the way you want it.

Sure, you can play with ingredients like mustard and pickle juice, and you can even give your sandwich a little extra kick of flavor by adding some fish sauce. But if you want to add a crunchy wallop to every bite, grab a bag of chips from your pantry and stuff a layer of the salty snacks in between the bread and the tuna. The addition not only brings a complementary saltiness to the sandwich, but it makes each bite explode with texture, creating a satisfying crunch that you didn't even know your sandwich was lacking.

You can achieve this effect with a variety of chips, from Ruffles and Lay's to Fritos and tortilla chips. The moisture of the tuna will grab the chips just right so you'll have little spillage as the chips crumble when compressed between the bread and tuna. But you'll want to wait until the last possible moment to add the chips, otherwise the chips will get soggy and leave you with a layer of mush rather than a crispy layer of extra flavor.