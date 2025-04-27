Add A Salty Crunch To Tuna Sandwiches With A Snack That's Already In Your Pantry
Canned meats aren't always the most appetizing food to think of, but there is something undeniably tasty about a tuna salad sandwich, whether it came from a can or not (and there are some pretty incredible canned tunas out there). The taste of the tuna isn't overly fishy, the add-ins pair perfectly, and it is a throwback to the days of school lunches that ignites a sense of nostalgia. And the best part is that there are endless ways to customize a tuna sandwich so you get something delicious, tasty, and just the way you want it.
Sure, you can play with ingredients like mustard and pickle juice, and you can even give your sandwich a little extra kick of flavor by adding some fish sauce. But if you want to add a crunchy wallop to every bite, grab a bag of chips from your pantry and stuff a layer of the salty snacks in between the bread and the tuna. The addition not only brings a complementary saltiness to the sandwich, but it makes each bite explode with texture, creating a satisfying crunch that you didn't even know your sandwich was lacking.
You can achieve this effect with a variety of chips, from Ruffles and Lay's to Fritos and tortilla chips. The moisture of the tuna will grab the chips just right so you'll have little spillage as the chips crumble when compressed between the bread and tuna. But you'll want to wait until the last possible moment to add the chips, otherwise the chips will get soggy and leave you with a layer of mush rather than a crispy layer of extra flavor.
Potato chips offer endless possibilities
Just sticking a handful of Ruffles in your sandwich will instantly hit all the right notes when it comes to flavor and mouthfeel, but why stop there? Potato chips come in so many flavors and styles that you are certainly not limited by your basic bag of chips. And we doubt your pantry is limited either. So, grab what you've got and grab what you like, and go to town with your sandwich. The great thing about potato chips is the incredible variety of styles and flavors available to you, from baked to kettle cooked and from plain to spicy. This variety is precisely what makes this hack such a success.
You can up the onion flavor by adding a layer of Funyuns, and the spicy version of these oniony snacks let you add a kick of heat as well. You can even go for a flavor that breaks the rules of seafood, much like Bobby Flay does, by pairing your tuna sandwich with a cheesy chip if your taste buds find it appealing. Just follow Flay's advice and choose a cheese that works well with the flavor of tuna, like a cheddar-flavored chip that will remind you of a tuna melt elevated with a satisfying crunch.
Choosing the right chip for your own personal flavor palate is easy, especially since the potato chip choices in your pantry are likely already on your list of favorite flavors. You can simply add a chip or two to a corner of your sandwich and try a bite, experimenting with different types of chips until you find the one that makes your taste buds sing.