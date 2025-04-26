Fans Of Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Need To Know About This Chicago BBQ Restaurant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's good barbecue without some Sweet Baby Ray's on the condiments table? For decades, the brand has been popular with anyone who loves BBQ because it's delicious and inexpensive. It's a great sauce to use whether you're making mouthwatering ribs or you just want a little extra flavor with the pineapple on your Hawaiian-style hamburger. And with 28 different kinds of Sweet Baby Ray's sauce to try (nine of them are barbecue sauces!), there's a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's for everyone. That's just part of the experience with this sauce company, though. Did you know there's a restaurant connected to Sweet Baby Ray's, too?

Sweet Baby Ray's Wood Dale is located just outside of Chicago, Illinois. Those who already know the lore of Sweet Baby Ray's know the city is also the birthplace of the brand, and the restaurant being there is no coincidence. Brothers Dave and Larry Raymond, who started the company, grew up on the west side of Chicago and debuted Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce at a 1982 Chicago rib festival. The brothers sold the business to Ken's Foods in 2003 and Dave kept the rights to the name, still maintaining a strong connection to the brand he started by operating the Wood Dale restaurant, which opened in 2005, and two catering companies.