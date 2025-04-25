How Do Bourbon Cherries Affect The Flavor Of Your Cocktail

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bourbon-infused cherries are a classy way to take your cocktails up a notch. They look nice pierced on a toothpick, adding a splash of deep red to the top of your drink. And they add a nuanced, sweet and spicy touch to any whiskey-based cocktail. Whether you're mixing up a Boulevardier Cocktail (Alton Brown's favorite) or a New Orleans-inspired Sazerac, a bourbon-soaked cherry (or three!) is a delicious addition to your drink.

You can buy bourbon-soaked cherries online from brands like Jack Rudy Cocktail Co, and also at specialty grocery stores. Or you can make them yourself, controlling what kind of spices, brand of bourbon, and everything else that goes into your next favorite cocktail garnish. We had a few questions about how to make and use bourbon cherries in our cocktails, and so we turned to Deena Sayers, beverage director at The Stand, a restaurant and comedy club in New York. She explained her love for bourbon-soaked cherries in whiskey cocktails, pointing out that they're a "natural and delicious addition" to the whole experience.

"They are the perfect match for Old Fashioned and a Manhattan, where their sweetness and subtle boozy depth enhance the whiskey's inherent character without overpowering it," Sayers tells Chowhound exclusively. "They also add a touch of richness and decadence to a Whiskey Sour as a garnish and a final flavorful bite."