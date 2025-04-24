Fixing Undercooked Rice Is Easier Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking rice is so much harder than it looks, especially if you're cooking in a pot rather than a rice cooker. You can cook it too long, add too much water, or add too little. Although there's an easy oven trick for fixing mushy rice, it may be difficult to bring it back to the right consistency. Overcooked or scorched rice is even harder to rectify. So, if you're going to make a mistake that you can quickly recover from, undercook it. The solution may be as close as your kitchen sink.

The appearance, taste, and texture of your rice will let you know immediately if it is undercooked. It will look dried out, will taste starchy, and have a hard crunch or chewiness to it. Undercooking rice can happen for several reasons: you turned the heat up too high, you uncovered the pot too soon or never covered the pot at all, or you didn't use enough liquid. Regardless of why, there is a simple solution: Add a quarter to a half cup of water (you'll need to estimate based on how dry the rice is and how much rice is in the pot), re-cover the rice, cook it on a low heat for five more minutes, and remove it to let it cool for 10 minutes. If you've cooked the rice in something other than water, like coconut milk, white wine, or chicken broth, you can still add water. Or, go ahead and add more of the liquid you already used.