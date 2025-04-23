This Fast Food Red Flag Should Definitely Send You Running

It's nice to walk into a fast food restaurant and immediately know it's not for you instead of finding out after you've eaten. A look at the menu will tell you if the place serves something you'll like, but it's harder to tell the quality of the food or the state of the kitchen. Instead, there are other red flags at fast food restaurants that should send you running for the hills. And you can find one of those in the trash can.

From a steakhouse server who doesn't know their meat cuts to soggy veggies at a pizza shop, there are clues when a food establishment isn't up to par. When it comes to fast food, in particular, an overflowing trash can is one of the red flags to watch for. It doesn't matter if you notice a bulging garbage bin in the bathroom or in the dining area — a messy container generally means the staff isn't detail-oriented and management isn't too concerned about sanitation. If the trash is overflowing, you should wonder what else has been neglected.