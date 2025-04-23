This Fast Food Red Flag Should Definitely Send You Running
It's nice to walk into a fast food restaurant and immediately know it's not for you instead of finding out after you've eaten. A look at the menu will tell you if the place serves something you'll like, but it's harder to tell the quality of the food or the state of the kitchen. Instead, there are other red flags at fast food restaurants that should send you running for the hills. And you can find one of those in the trash can.
From a steakhouse server who doesn't know their meat cuts to soggy veggies at a pizza shop, there are clues when a food establishment isn't up to par. When it comes to fast food, in particular, an overflowing trash can is one of the red flags to watch for. It doesn't matter if you notice a bulging garbage bin in the bathroom or in the dining area — a messy container generally means the staff isn't detail-oriented and management isn't too concerned about sanitation. If the trash is overflowing, you should wonder what else has been neglected.
Chaos at the trash bins spreads through the restaurant
An overflowing trash can sends a message — that management is lax on certain policies. And while a manager could be considered cool for looking the other way when the staff is five minutes late, ignoring sanitation standards is something else entirely. There are location-specific regulations for garbage disposal in food establishments, and restaurants have to answer to the local health department when practices fall below those standards. The consequences for not meeting garbage disposal practices could be a fine or restaurant closure, if it's bad enough.
In general, food handlers are supposed to take the trash out anytime the bin is full or when it starts smelling bad. It's not just because the sight and odor will turn away customers — ignoring sanitation practices will draw in pests and breed bacteria. The same relaxed attitude in the kitchen or with hand-washing practices could lead to the spread of foodborne illness. If cleanliness isn't a priority at the fast food joint you walked into for lunch, you'll be able to tell with a glance at the trash.