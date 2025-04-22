The Single Ingredient That Gives Store-Bought Cookie Dough A Texture Upgrade

Store-bought cookie dough doesn't have to taste store-bought. While this dough is the perfect buy when you don't have the time and energy to break out measuring cups and bowls, it has a semi-homemade vibe. But if you really want to put your "I made it myself" thumbprint on these premixed doughs and transform store-bought cookie dough into a treat that tastes homemade, add some brown sugar to it. Rob Smith, private chef for The Culinary Collective Atl, previously told Chowhound, "This will introduce moisture and a richer flavor, resulting in chewier cookies."

Brown sugar is different from white granulated sugar because molasses has been added to it. Molasses doesn't just turn sugar brown, it enhances the taste, making it sweeter and richer while producing a softer, moisture-rich consistency in comparison. It's important to remember that a little goes a long way here. Store-bought cookie dough already contains sugar, so a couple of tablespoons is the maximum amount you want to add. Before mixing it in, make certain to soften up that tub or log of dough by bringing it to room temperature. This will help it blend into the dough more evenly.