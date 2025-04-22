Should You Avoid Ordering Steaks With Sauce From Restaurants?

Some steak snobs might give you the eye for ordering a steak dish that comes with sauce, but Jonathan Bautista, the executive chef at Ember & Rye in Carlsbad, California, says that the lines are a little looser than that. He does, however, have some reservations about doing so at a proper steakhouse. "If I'm at a traditional steakhouse, I enjoy my sauces on the side so I can choose my own adventure," he told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation. These establishments pride themselves on the quality of their beef and its cook, so you'd risk masking that excellence by ordering something with too many competing flavors.

If you're at a restaurant that's not a formal steakhouse, though, you can be more flexible. "A composed steak dish with a little sauce on it can be excellent[,] as well[,] depending on the restaurant and its cooking style," says Bautista. A beef and broccoli stir-fry at a Chinese restaurant, for instance, will inevitably have some sauce on it, and plenty of Italian steak dishes come loaded with sauce, such as steak pizzaiola. Steak Diane or steak au poivre are other classic, viable options that you might see on restaurant menus, and they have subtler sauces that still allow the steak to shine.