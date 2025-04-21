Give Your Hot Cocoa A Gourmet Touch With The Addition Of Dark Chocolate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Almost nothing beats a warm cup of hot cocoa on a cold, frosty day. That perfect blend of milk, chocolate, and maybe even some marshmallows or festive peppermint flavoring makes everything feel better. But sometimes the chocolate just isn't chocolate-ing enough. Or, you want a richer chocolate flavor. Enter: dark chocolate. Now, there's an easy way to do this and a slightly more do-it-yourself method. For the simpler version, just add some of your favorite dark cocoa powder, such as Ghirardelli's Sweet Ground Dark Chocolate Powder or King Arthur's Double Dark Cocoa Powder Blend, to a cocoa powder mix.

Simply measure the extra powder with your heart (aka to taste) — though you may want to start with less, as you can always add more, and it'll be pretty much impossible to remove it if you go overboard. The other method is also relatively straightforward, but instead of using a package of hot cocoa mix, you'll make dark hot chocolate from scratch (it's not hard, we promise).

There are lots of recipes online, but generally you'll need a saucepan, whatever milk you prefer, and dark chocolate pieces, which can either be chips or a chopped-up bar. To make the beverage, heat milk in a pan until it's warm (not scalding), then gradually add in your small pieces of dark chocolate. Whisk until everything is melted and combined. Finally, enjoy your rich dark hot cocoa.