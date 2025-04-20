The Benefits Of Leaving The Skin On Homemade French Fries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't love a good french fry? We can't think of a kind of fry we don't enjoy — skinny, thick-cut, crinkle-cut, out of a bag in the freezer, from a gastro pub, or picked up at a fast food takeout window — we'll happily eat them all. People have strong opinions about what makes the perfect fry, how they should be seasoned, and what you should dip them in or slather them with. Yet perhaps one of the greatest debates is whether or not we should peel the skin or leave it on. It turns out there are more benefits to leaving the skin on than you might have thought — enough to tip the balance. Refraining from peeling a potato before turning it into french fries is better for efficiency, flavor, texture, your health, and the environment.

It always seems that the more color and texture a starch has, the better it is for you. Brown rice, sweet potatoes, whole-grain bread. They all have more flavor and nutrients than their paler, blander counterparts. A skinless french fry pretty much tastes of grease and salt, and there's certainly nothing wrong with that. But when you leave the skin on, you add a depth of the unmistakable earthy flavor that just tastes ... potato-y. And in terms of texture, for legitimately crispy homemade french fries, the skin adds layers of crunch: There's a reason we order fried potato skins at restaurants, and it's that flaky, beautiful crispiness.