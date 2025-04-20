How Breakfast Got Its Name

Breakfast seems almost sacrosanct. It is a practice that might seem eternal. However, breakfast, at least as we now know it, is a relatively new invention. For many centuries, and within many cultures, breakfast did not exist. Take the Romans, for example. In ancient Rome, it was common to only consume one meal per day, around the middle of the day; it was considered overly indulgent to partake in additional meals. It wasn't until the later Middle Ages in Europe, around the 15th century, that the term "breakfast" came into existence in the English language. And even then, consuming a meal before midday was a practice often only reserved for the elderly or those with additional medical needs.

It wasn't until the 17th century that breakfast became a more common practice, especially among the wealthy, who would have rich dishes like scrambled eggs alongside coffee and tea in the morning. The Industrial Revolution in the 18th and 19th centuries saw a big boost in breakfast consumption, as many workers and school children sought a meal distinct from supper to fuel them. Additionally, there were growing movements in America, particularly among religious individuals, advocating for a shift in breakfast to simpler, blander, whole grains (think Kellogg's cereal, graham flour, and graham crackers).

In the 20th century, breakfast became an American staple, when a man named Edward Bernays orchestrated an intensive marketing campaign hoping to encourage Americans towards heavier breakfasts, using the input of doctors to back his claims. This campaign was successful, to say the least, with breakfast still holding the title of "most important meal of the day."