Is It Okay To Freeze Leftover Halloween Candy?
While trick-or-treating wasn't always a part of the Halloween tradition, for today's kids, the fun of the holiday lies in donning wigs, wings, masks and capes, and collecting handfuls of candy. Once the doorbells have stopped ringing and the Jack-o'-lanterns have gone dark, chances are what's left behind is enough Halloween candy to fuel you until the New Year. Now you've got candy stuck in your teeth and in your kitchen. Is it safe to tuck taffy, toffee, and truffles away in the freezer to savor later?
To preserve sour candies and make licorice last, you can freeze your Halloween hauls. When sealed properly, frozen Halloween candy will last for months beyond its regular shelf life. Maybe you didn't get as many trick-or-treaters as you anticipated and are left holding the (very full) bag. Maybe you somehow just acquired all manner of chocolate bars and sour gummies throughout the season. Either way, don't throw away those king sized candy bars once you've satiated your sweet tooth.
How to save your sweets
Most Halloween candy is safe to eat for longer than you may expect. While candy's shelf life depends on type, most varieties can last at room temperature for at least six months when stored correctly. Unopened candy corn can last for up to nine months. Milk and white chocolate are good for eight to ten months. Jelly beans and hard candy are good to eat for up to a year. Well-sealed dark chocolate is good for up to two years.
Keep your Halloween candy around even longer by sticking it in the freezer. To properly freeze Halloween candy, place it in a moisture- and vapor-proof container or freezer bag. Uncovered candy can pick up odors from the freezer's other contents (not an ideal snacking situation). Avoid freezing candies with fruits or nuts. The freezer method works well for preserving milk and white chocolate, hard candy and gummies.