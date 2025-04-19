Is It Safe To Use Beef Tallow To Season Cast-Iron Cookware?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of fats you can use to season cast-iron the right way. It's common for people to default to whatever high-smoke-point food-grade oil they have in their kitchen. But you can also use animal fats to season them. Most people instantly think of lard or bacon grease, but beef tallow's growing popularity has people wondering whether it's a good candidate too.

Beef tallow, which is rendered beef fat, is generally recognized as a safe way to season cast iron. People like it because it's natural, multipurpose, and easy to find. Plus, you can use beef tallow in dozens of ways in your kitchen and throughout the rest of your home, from frying and baking to soap-making and skin care.

However, animal fats can go rancid if they sit too long, so it's really not a good option for cooks who only pull their cast iron out every so often. Additionally, saturated fats, like those that come from animals, are less reactive than unsaturated fats like seed and vegetable oils. That may sound like a good thing, but it actually means they don't oxidize to form the crucial polymerized chains required for a slick, virtually nonstick seasoning.