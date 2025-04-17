Why The Filling In Your Stuffed Artichoke Chicken Is Spilling Out And How To Fix It

The logical conclusion of this science is that you should make sure that your artichoke filling is as dry as possible before stuffing and baking. If you're filling your chicken with canned or frozen vegetables, drain (and thaw) them as much as possible before putting them in the bird. Some recipes specify that the stuffing should be thicker than your desired end result, as its liquidity will increase to saucy perfection during baking.

Also, avoid overfilling the chicken. Even if you properly dry your stuffing, it's still going to produce some amount of moisture and expand. A little breathing room — under an inch works — will allow this extra liquid to slosh around inside your chicken breast (good!) without filling it to a breaking point (bad!).

Your artichoke-stuffed chicken recipe likely uses canned artichokes, but if you find yourself using fresh artichokes (or any other kind of vegetable), make sure that you fully cook them before stuffing the chicken. Raw vegetables have more water content than their cooked counterparts, and the moisture problems will only worsen if you use them as a stuffing.