Does Olive Garden Offer Any Senior Discounts?

Olive Garden has a lot of well-known, ongoing specials that are a steal. Its bottomless pasta deal, for instance, which happens periodically, starts at $13.99. One strategy to get your money's worth with this bottomless pasta is to ask for half orders so you can get more bang for your buck when the refills start rolling in. There's also the buy one, take one deal, where for every entrée you order in the restaurant, you can take a second entrée home starting at $14.99. If you're a fan, be sure to bookmark Olive Garden's specials page for other deals as they're rolled out.

Some of the best Olive Garden deals, however, come from signing up for the company's newsletter, which frequently includes coupons for deals such as free soup or salad, dollars off a lunch or dinner, and buy one, get one free meals. To get those updates, you have to sign up on the company website for its eClub, which sends promotions to your email. If you go to Olive Garden often enough, those savings start to add up, especially for those of us who like to order the same thing again and again. Not only can you get a good deal on dinner, but you don't have to have an AARP card or show up for an early bird reservation.