Alton Brown's Sandwich Ingredient Combo Might Actually Make You Like Sardines

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From smoked mussels in extra virgin olive oil to mackerel with curry, tinned fish is trending, and sardines have a fan club of their own. You can put sardines in everything from pizza to puff pastries, and you can air-fry sardines for a crispy, fishy snack. They're protein-packed and popular, trending online as a healthy snack. And you can taste them from a mile away with their strong fishy, salty flavor. If you're on the fence about the flavor, we wouldn't blame you for steering clear altogether. If you want to tip-toe into the world of this tinned fish, however, try Alton Brown's sardine avocado sandwich.

Avocado tames the sardines in this open-faced sandwich, offering a milder introduction to the fishy flavor. It's a stronger take on tuna with bolder flavors that are tempered by the fatty, muted, slightly nutty avocado. Brown serves his sardine avocado dish with a garnish made with sardine oil, vinegar, parsley, and lemon — all adding flavor complexity and brightness while complementing that strong undertone of sardines.

Toasted bread gives the sandwich a crunchy foundation, which contrasts nicely with creamy avocado and the soft, meaty texture of the canned fish. It's wildly entertaining for the palate for anyone who likes sardines, and it's a great combination of filling and nutritious ingredients. Alton Brown even ate it while on his weight loss journey.