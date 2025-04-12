Alton Brown's Sandwich Ingredient Combo Might Actually Make You Like Sardines
From smoked mussels in extra virgin olive oil to mackerel with curry, tinned fish is trending, and sardines have a fan club of their own. You can put sardines in everything from pizza to puff pastries, and you can air-fry sardines for a crispy, fishy snack. They're protein-packed and popular, trending online as a healthy snack. And you can taste them from a mile away with their strong fishy, salty flavor. If you're on the fence about the flavor, we wouldn't blame you for steering clear altogether. If you want to tip-toe into the world of this tinned fish, however, try Alton Brown's sardine avocado sandwich.
Avocado tames the sardines in this open-faced sandwich, offering a milder introduction to the fishy flavor. It's a stronger take on tuna with bolder flavors that are tempered by the fatty, muted, slightly nutty avocado. Brown serves his sardine avocado dish with a garnish made with sardine oil, vinegar, parsley, and lemon — all adding flavor complexity and brightness while complementing that strong undertone of sardines.
Toasted bread gives the sandwich a crunchy foundation, which contrasts nicely with creamy avocado and the soft, meaty texture of the canned fish. It's wildly entertaining for the palate for anyone who likes sardines, and it's a great combination of filling and nutritious ingredients. Alton Brown even ate it while on his weight loss journey.
Strong flavors work together in avocado sardine sandwiches
Since this sandwich is served open-faced, you could call it avocado sardine toast. The whole thing tastes very Mediterranean and looks fresh, fishy, and quite beautiful on a brunch table. A key to making it work is using the right flavor combinations by choosing ingredients that pair well with the strong sardines, like sourdough bread, sherry wine vinegar, and fresh lemon.
The basic flavor from this sandwich comes from the sardines, which is no surprise. Thanks to the avocado, it's a more mellow way to eat these tinned, salty fish. You also get a chance to experiment with different kinds of sardines because of the mild flavor foundation provided by the avocado. There's a big difference in brands and ingredients (here's a beginner's guide to canned sardines). For instance, King Oscar Sardines, sourced from the fjords of Norway add a touch of smoky flavor that works well with sherry wine vinegar, while Nuri Portuguese sardines come in multiple flavors to try, from spiced to swimming in tomato sauce.
Before you toast the bread for your sardine avocado sandwich, briefly marinate your tinned sardines in the sardine oil, sherry wine vinegar, parsley, lemon zest, and black pepper. Then build each half of the sandwich on a piece of toasted bread with mashed or thinly sliced avocado and top with marinated sardines, fresh parsley, chives, scallions, and sea salt. For extra flavor and crunch, add arugula, jalapeño, diced red onion, and fresh diced tomatoes.