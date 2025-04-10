10 Baijiu Cocktails You Must Try

Baijiu might just be the most popular spirit you've never tried. It was definitely mine. Poured in petite stemmed glasses, this clear spirit is generally consumed straight in a celebratory "ganbei!" (literally the Chinese term for "dry cup"). But lately, this bold (and occasionally funky) liquor is pulling up in cocktail bars around the world.

Baijiu is distilled from sorghum and fermented in earthen pits that have been in use for centuries. Ancient microbes react with the grain to give baijiu its intensely bold aroma. This punchy flavor can range from floral and fruity to full-on umami, depending on the style. While baijiu isn't traditionally mixed, adventurous bartenders are reimagining this spirit in playful cocktails paired with tropical fruits, teas, and bitters.

Crystal Mendoza (@cocktailswcrystal) of Death & Co LA recommends embracing ingredients commonly found in Asian pantries: longan, kumquat, and goji berries. These all play beautifully with baijiu's intensity. Kaffir lime leaves and jujubes (Chinese dates) can add aromatics and structure without overwhelming the spirit. On the flip side, nearly every mixologist I've spoken to agrees: high-sugar syrups, cream-based liqueurs, and dairy are a no-go with baijiu's fermented qualities. Its intensity doesn't mix well with heavy or overly sweet ingredients as they can mute its complexity or make the flavors feel disjointed. In short, baijiu isn't a spirit you hide; it's one you need to build around.

To get a feel for baijiu's range, I spoke to mixologists leading the charge on baijiu cocktails. Start your baijiu journey with these bartender-approved favorites (and read to the end to learn how to make one at home).