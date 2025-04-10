What Happens If You Use Honey In Sourdough Bread?

Sourdough is a remarkably simple bread to make, which explains its popularity during the pandemic. All you need for a delicious loaf is three common ingredients — flour, water, and salt — and a lot of patience. It's such an easy recipe, you may wonder if there's any room for you to experiment by introducing other ingredients to your dough. While the natural processes that turn yeast into bread can be upset by all-too-common mistakes that can kill your sourdough starter, sugar can have positive effects on your sourdough's flavor and texture, and honey is a great substitute for it. Honey can temper that signature sour flavor and soften the crumb, making your bread lighter and better suited for sandwiches and rolls, while also lending the crust a nice golden hue.

However, adding any sugar to your dough carries the risk of disrupting the delicate balance of microbial activity buzzing away within it. Sugar can make your dough rise faster, but as there's enough sugar in flour to feed your yeast, it doesn't need more of the sweet stuff to grow. Pure sugar also doesn't have the protein flour does, so while the yeast in your starter will gobble up any extra sugar you add, it's not going to make it grow any faster. It can even slow it down by drying out the yeast cells.

Honey can have the same effect — in fact, it's even sweeter than sugar. So it's important to remember that a little goes a long way.