Perfect Fried Chicken Starts With Baking

It's tough not to love crispy, juicy, bursting-with-flavor fried chicken. Preparing it, however, might muster less enthusiasm. The process can be stressful — the urgency of hot oil, attempting to create and maintain a satisfying crispiness, all while ensuring it stays piping hot for service is a serious test in staying cool. But believe it or not, there's a method that not only makes this effort a lot simpler, but results in an even better finished product.

Celebrity chef, cookbook author, and TV host Tyler Florence described his method during a filmed demonstration at the 2015 Food & Wine Classic event, and it begins not with a pot of oil, but a home oven. While conventional recipes call upon home cooks to fry their chicken from its raw state, this strategy is to par-bake it first. Florence explained that placing a whole chicken into the oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit helps lock in all those important juices since moisture doesn't evaporate under 212 degrees Fahrenheit. The idea is to then remove before it's fully cooked, and this way, by the time you break down your poultry and dredge it in tasty batter, the fry time is cut down considerably (to about six minutes, according to Florence's demo).

This pre-baking step is something that can be done in advance, which is how the chef said his restaurant is able to serve around 150 fried chicken dinners per day. But even if you aren't a restaurateur, you can see how it's handy to speed up the process.