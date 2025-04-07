Give Your Tuna Salad A New Lease On Life With Creamy Cottage Cheese

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tuna salad is a timeless classic, but it can get a little boring after a while. If you want to make your tuna salad taste like heaven with one simple swap, swap mayo for avocado. Looking to give your tuna salad more character? Add Everything But The Bagel seasoning. But if you want to give your tuna salad a creamy (and protein-rich — four ounces has over 12 grams of protein) new lease on life, the most crucial component is one single substitution: cottage cheese.

The swap is super simple. When you're mixing your ingredients together, just leave out the mayonnaise and add equal parts cottage cheese in its place. If you love a good, creamy tuna salad, add about two to four tablespoons of mayo (or cottage cheese in this case) per every five-ounce can of tuna. You can always add more or less to suit your personal taste. From there, it's just a matter of throwing in salt and pepper to taste, along with any other add-ins you love. Celery is a popular option for its crunch factor. Walnuts and apple chunks make for a good textural addition, too, but the sky's the limit.