Should You Cook Bacon In A Pot?

Though bacon is almost universally beloved as a breakfast staple, few things are more divisive than opinions on the best way to cook it. Bacon purists often argue that the griddle is the only way to go, while a more modern take is that the oven gets bacon crisp without all the mess. Home cooks in a hurry might even advocate for making bacon in the microwave, which sounds blasphemous but can work fairly well in a pinch.

Recently, a new technique has been making the rounds through social media that involves putting your bacon into a deep pot and gently swirling it around as it cooks. At first, this method looks like a crime against bacon as the strips become pink and rubbery and begin to curl. It seems as though the steam generated inside the pot is, predictably, turning the bacon into a limp, greasy mess.

However, after a few minutes, something absolutely magical begins to happen. As the bacon fat renders, it pools in the bottom of the pot, quickly becoming hot, bubbly, and golden. Once this pool of luscious fat is deep enough, the bacon essentially begins to deep fry itself, becoming crisp and beautifully garnet-colored with a light char on the edges. Rather than being rage-bait for views, this appears to be a legitimately practical and delicious way to prepare bacon.