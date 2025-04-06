Why You Should Keep Your Sandwich's Main Ingredient At The Bottom

On the surface, making a sandwich seems like a fairly simple task. After all, it's just stuffing your favorite foods between two pieces of bread, right? While this assessment is essentially correct, it's also more complicated than that. You might be able to get away with building your sandwich willy-nilly if it's something simple like a PB&J or a classic turkey and cheese with mayo. However, anything more complicated than that requires a little bit of planning to prevent your sandwich from falling apart immediately after you've taken the first bite.

As it turns out, building a sandwich properly has as much to do with architectural components as it does with flavor. A sandwich with good structural integrity is much easier — and therefore more pleasant — to eat. That means your densest ingredient, which is also usually the main flavor, should go on the bottom of your sandwich to anchor everything in place. For instance, if you're making a chicken cutlet sandwich with tomatoes and pesto, you'll want to place the cutlet itself on the bread first and stack the rest of the ingredients on top of it.

This technique prevents your sandwich from becoming top heavy while also ensuring the main ingredient is also the main flavor in each bite. Of course, if your sandwich doesn't have an easily identifiable main flavor, you can simply build your sandwich starting with the most structurally stable ingredient. A roasted veggie sandwich, for example, might start with a few slices of fried eggplant or a grilled portobello.