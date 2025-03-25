What's The Most Expensive Frozen Meal You Can Buy At Trader Joe's?
Trader Joe's has a lot to offer, but one of the most beloved parts of this chain is its expansive frozen food aisles. The store offers a vast selection of unique frozen goods, from savory shrimp noodle rolls to sweet blood orange mochis. It's the perfect place to look for unique fusion meals and snacks, but some options are better deals than others. Still, even the most expensive option at Trader Joe's, the Korean-style beef short ribs, is a good value. Marinated in a sweet soy sauce blend with brown sugar, rice wine, and sesame oil, customers can grill this meat how they see fit. Hint: It's thought to be the best cut of meat for Korean beef stew.
This frozen galbi goes for $14 at some Trader Joe's locations. For a 20-ounce package, that's 70 cents an ounce. There are five servings per package too, which means you can have a protein ready for a whole family dinner in minutes. For comparison, the cost of raw short rib varies: It can sell for about $1 per ounce at some gourmet stores, or about 60 cents per ounce at chains such as Walmart. Other pre-marinated Korean short ribs can cost more than $5 per ounce. So, this expensive Trader Joe's meal is a better deal compared to most options, but not all.
What fans think about this pricey pick
If you're not swayed by price comparisons and product descriptions, hear what fans of these short ribs have to say instead. One customer took to Reddit to share their love for this dish saying, "the Korean short ribs is still the best product Trader Joe's sells." They recommend pairing this pick with gochujang for added flavor. Another customer echoed these sentiments, saying they always keep a package in the freezer as a simple meal option.
Still, other fans were less impressed by the product. A few acknowledged the good flavors but also complained that the ribs were too fatty overall. To find out if Trader Joe's most expensive frozen meal is worth the cost, you might just have to try it for yourself. With all the unique products on the shelves, half the fun of shopping is trying new items, so why not? Then, if you're not a fan, try whipping up some smoky sweet beef short ribs of your own.