What's The Most Expensive Frozen Meal You Can Buy At Trader Joe's?

Trader Joe's has a lot to offer, but one of the most beloved parts of this chain is its expansive frozen food aisles. The store offers a vast selection of unique frozen goods, from savory shrimp noodle rolls to sweet blood orange mochis. It's the perfect place to look for unique fusion meals and snacks, but some options are better deals than others. Still, even the most expensive option at Trader Joe's, the Korean-style beef short ribs, is a good value. Marinated in a sweet soy sauce blend with brown sugar, rice wine, and sesame oil, customers can grill this meat how they see fit. Hint: It's thought to be the best cut of meat for Korean beef stew.

This frozen galbi goes for $14 at some Trader Joe's locations. For a 20-ounce package, that's 70 cents an ounce. There are five servings per package too, which means you can have a protein ready for a whole family dinner in minutes. For comparison, the cost of raw short rib varies: It can sell for about $1 per ounce at some gourmet stores, or about 60 cents per ounce at chains such as Walmart. Other pre-marinated Korean short ribs can cost more than $5 per ounce. So, this expensive Trader Joe's meal is a better deal compared to most options, but not all.