Bourbon-Infused Dates Bring A Sweet Touch To Your Cocktails

Dates and bourbon have a lot in common. Both are sweet with caramel and vanilla undertones, and they shine alongside the same types of food, complementing salty, savory flavors. A Gold Rush cocktail (bourbon, lemon, and honey) and a couple of bacon-wrapped dates make a great combo, and you can even make date syrup to add to mixed drinks. But you don't have to stop there — take it a step further and use bourbon-infused dates as a cocktail garnish.

Whiskey-infused dates are a fun choice on a charcuterie board and also make a great garnish for certain drinks. However, using bourbon adds another layer of sweetness to dates, balanced out with smoky and spicy notes. Not only do these boozy little treats add an extra pop of flavor to your drink, but they also look sophisticated skewered on a toothpick.

Rehydrating dates isn't a new concept. Lots of people put dates in water for several hours, letting them slowly soak up the moisture until they are softer, sweeter, and easier to digest. Swap the water for bourbon and you'll get a mouthwatering garnish that tastes amazing and packs a boozy punch.