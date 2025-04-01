Should You Cook Your Pancakes In Butter Or Oil?

Pancakes are a comforting and simple dish. On its golden brown surface, the stackable breakfast favorite seems easy to make. Its composition is almost instinctual: a blend of flour, butter, eggs, salt, some sugar, a leavening agent, and milk (although buttermilk also works wonders) mixed together and then ladled into a hot skillet to cook until perfectly brown. Despite this simplicity, there are, in fact, many ways to cook a pancake, some better than others. One often overlooked aspect of pancake cookery is not found within your pancake batter, but on the pan. It's your cooking oil, and choosing the right one can help you make the best cakes possible. The two most popular pan lubricants for cooking pancakes are butter and oil. But which one works best?

Well, that comes down to your own pancake preferences. For a crispier cake, you'll want to use a high smoke point cooking oil, such as vegetable oil. This will allow you to cook your cakes at a higher temperature, assuring a better crust on the exterior. However, if flavor is what you're after, then butter might be the better bet, as it will carry over its distinct buttery taste. However, you'll have to be mindful in terms of cooking temperature.