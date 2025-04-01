The Common Topping Mistake That's Ruining Your Baked Potatoes

If you forget to prep your cold toppings along with your potatoes, there is another way to quickly bring toppings to room temperature. This technique works for baked potatoes cooked in foil. Right after you grab the starch steaming out of the oven, open the foil, add in your toppings, and close it up again. The chilled additions will heat up in no time, and all that heat will stay inside the potato instead of leaking out into the air. This hack might not be ideal for lovers of crispy baked potatoes, but for everyone else, it's fair game.

Adding cold toppings to this dish is just one of the many mistakes that can lead to bland baked potatoes. Luckily, it comes with a simple fix. And as for any toppings you feel are best served cold, simply keep them in the fridge until you've finished dressing your spud with everything else.

