Are There Preservatives In Store-Bought Fresh Pasta?

If you're in the grocery store in search of fresh pasta, there are a few frequent additives that you might stumble across. Ascorbic and citric acid and sodium bicarbonate are probably the most common, and they can prevent bacterial growth by increasing acidity. Ascorbic acid often goes by its other name, vitamin C, and citric acid is what makes fruits like lemons and grapefruit taste sour. Sodium bicarbonate, which is just baking soda, changes the pH of fresh pasta, which can also prevent bacterial and fungal growth.

Pasta with fillings, like tortellini and ravioli, can also sometimes contain stabilizers like carrageenan, which is a thickener made from seaweed, as well as cellulose to keep the filling from caking. Cellulose is a dietary fiber made from the woody part of plant cells, and it's often included in products like bagged shredded cheese.

Of course, there are plenty of fresh pasta brands that don't contain any additives. Most of these products are packaged in containers or bags that are vacuum sealed or contain an oxygen-absorbing packet to keep the product fresh. Pasta without additives is most likely to be stored in the refrigerated section of the store to keep them fresher longer, however, by law, all food products in the U.S. must list all of the ingredients, so always do a quick check of the ingredients list just to be sure.