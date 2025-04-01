Are There Preservatives In Store-Bought Fresh Pasta?
Whether you're trying to eat foods with simple ingredients, or just want to get dinner on the table in a hurry, fresh pasta is a tasty choice. You can find fresh fettuccine, pappardelle, and stuffed varieties like tortellini and ravioli in most major grocery stores; these only take a few minutes to cook. And because they're often made with Italian 00 flour, they have a luxurious, soft texture that's ideal with delicate sauces. Many fresh varieties are made with just flour, water, and sometimes eggs, and you can make your own homemade pasta with as few as two ingredients, but it's always helpful to read what's listed on the package because some brands can contain preservatives and stabilizers.
Preservatives and other extra ingredients are not uncommon in fresh products like pasta, which has a high moisture content and can spoil quickly without refrigeration. In fact, the average shelf life of fresh pasta without any preservatives can be as little as 2 to 3 days in an open package, so it's no surprise that food companies would lean on a few additives to extend the life of their products. While these common ingredients are approved as safe to eat by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it's nice to know which products do and don't contain any additives, and why they're included.
Common preservatives in fresh pasta
If you're in the grocery store in search of fresh pasta, there are a few frequent additives that you might stumble across. Ascorbic and citric acid and sodium bicarbonate are probably the most common, and they can prevent bacterial growth by increasing acidity. Ascorbic acid often goes by its other name, vitamin C, and citric acid is what makes fruits like lemons and grapefruit taste sour. Sodium bicarbonate, which is just baking soda, changes the pH of fresh pasta, which can also prevent bacterial and fungal growth.
Pasta with fillings, like tortellini and ravioli, can also sometimes contain stabilizers like carrageenan, which is a thickener made from seaweed, as well as cellulose to keep the filling from caking. Cellulose is a dietary fiber made from the woody part of plant cells, and it's often included in products like bagged shredded cheese.
Of course, there are plenty of fresh pasta brands that don't contain any additives. Most of these products are packaged in containers or bags that are vacuum sealed or contain an oxygen-absorbing packet to keep the product fresh. Pasta without additives is most likely to be stored in the refrigerated section of the store to keep them fresher longer, however, by law, all food products in the U.S. must list all of the ingredients, so always do a quick check of the ingredients list just to be sure.