How To Bake Tart Shells Ahead Of Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home cooks, cosplaying chefs, and would-be bakers can sometimes spend as much time planning ahead as they do executing recipes à la minute. Managing time down to the second is a coveted quality of industry professionals, and those playing along in residential kitchens might need a more generous grace period for all those preparations. So, anything that can be made ahead, or otherwise borrowed from restaurant meal prep hacks you can recreate, should. Desserts are typically conducive to such foresight.

Tart shells, in particular, are great candidates for pre-baking. Once set, they can act as the vehicle for practically any sweet treat you can conceive of. And tart shells do not require any special treatment to sit overnight or even for a few days awaiting that filling. Simply bake the tarts of your heart's desire, let cool to prevent steaming once removed to an airtight container like this lidded Pyrex option, and leave in a cool, dark place for around 48 hours without risking quality.