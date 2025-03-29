Why Garlic Bread In Italy Is A Little Different (And Better)

One could argue that a lot of things are better in Italy. Obviously, there's the pasta, the mouthwatering marinara sauces from the world's best tomatoes, and the wine and spritzes. Luckily for those of us not dining on the Amalfi coast but wishing we were, it's possible to bring some of la dolce vita Italian flavor home, even if you're the farthest thing from Italy.

First step: Swap out the Americanized version of garlic bread for traditional Italian flavors. This dish is enjoyed in Italy but not in the way we think of it Stateside. What we call garlic bread is decidedly Italian-American, as so many anglicized versions of foods are that we attribute to other cuisines — such as how challah transformed in America, or how dishes like corned beef are not what the Irish really eat on St. Patrick's Day. While there's certainly something to be said for our version — crusty bread doused in garlic powder and perhaps cheese, then toasted until melty — the Italians do things differently. Their version is a garlicky bruschetta featuring cloves of fresh garlic and some olive oil — not garlic powder and butter. And instead of cheese, as is the American way, it's often served with tomatoes and drizzles of quality olive oil.

These differences are largely due to the fact that different ingredients are customarily found in Italy versus the United States. So if you find yourself in Italy, don't look for the words "garlic bread" on the menu — that's an American term. You will, though, see bruschetta on just about any menu from casual to upscale, offered as an antipasto item. Best of all, you can make it at home.