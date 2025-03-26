Give Your Next Bowl Of Oatmeal A Flavor Boost With One Extra Step

There aren't many breakfast options that can outdo the tried-and-tested reputation of oatmeal. In fact, skipping breakfast becomes unthinkable when you learn to stop making common oatmeal mistakes and can put together a perfect bowl of porridge. The only thing better than your grandma's passed-down oats recipe is a twist that requires no ingredients and minimal time: toasting your oats. This will bring some appealing chewiness and nutty notes to your morning bowl without any extra work or special skill required. Whether you make oatmeal the British way and use a mix of different types of oats, or keep it simple with your memorized routine, you might not be able to look back once trying toasted oats.

To toast your oats, grab a dry pan and place it over medium-high heat. Add the oats, and stir to ensure that the toastiness is well distributed. Stay nearby so that you can avoid burning them. While the oats will more than shine on their own, adding a tablespoon of coconut oil or butter and a pinch of salt will give you an even richer flavor, but this isn't necessary at all.

Once done toasting, go about preparing your oats the way you prefer them for your porridge. Alternatively, use your toasted oats as you would granola, skipping the step where you cook them in liquid — they'll have a granola-like crunch this way. The best part is that toasting oats takes no more than five minutes, making it a great and convenient way to boost your oats game without interrupting your morning plans.