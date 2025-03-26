Give Your Next Bowl Of Oatmeal A Flavor Boost With One Extra Step
There aren't many breakfast options that can outdo the tried-and-tested reputation of oatmeal. In fact, skipping breakfast becomes unthinkable when you learn to stop making common oatmeal mistakes and can put together a perfect bowl of porridge. The only thing better than your grandma's passed-down oats recipe is a twist that requires no ingredients and minimal time: toasting your oats. This will bring some appealing chewiness and nutty notes to your morning bowl without any extra work or special skill required. Whether you make oatmeal the British way and use a mix of different types of oats, or keep it simple with your memorized routine, you might not be able to look back once trying toasted oats.
To toast your oats, grab a dry pan and place it over medium-high heat. Add the oats, and stir to ensure that the toastiness is well distributed. Stay nearby so that you can avoid burning them. While the oats will more than shine on their own, adding a tablespoon of coconut oil or butter and a pinch of salt will give you an even richer flavor, but this isn't necessary at all.
Once done toasting, go about preparing your oats the way you prefer them for your porridge. Alternatively, use your toasted oats as you would granola, skipping the step where you cook them in liquid — they'll have a granola-like crunch this way. The best part is that toasting oats takes no more than five minutes, making it a great and convenient way to boost your oats game without interrupting your morning plans.
How to best enjoy your toasted oats
A popular oatmeal addition that complements the toasted taste well is a sprinkle of cinnamon, adding a subtle and sweet spiciness and eternal autumn vibes to your favorite brekkie. You could go a step further and turn your bowl into a golden milk oatmeal. Inspired by the traditional golden milk recipe which originates from India, the flavors of turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger work together for a winning and deeply warming combination. Add in optional cardamom or nutmeg, and try a splash of coconut milk and honey for a sweet and creamy addition to your golden bowl of toasted oatmeal.
Coffee lovers will be glad to know that a splash of your morning coffee will turn your oatmeal into a bowl of caffeinated goodness. The taste of toasted oats goes perfectly with the earthier notes in coffee; a creamy latte will add even more robust and delicious flavors. Simply swap out your milk or water measurements with coffee — typically 2 cups of liquid per 1 cup of oats. Technically, you can experiment with as many possibilities as you have time for (a new one each day of the week if you're excited and suddenly inspired) as toasted oats have a longer shelf life since the drying process removes the moisture. You can store your toasted oats in an airtight container or bag once they have cooled down, allowing you to enjoy the fun for longer.