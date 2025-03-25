Do you have a can of skipjack tuna in the pantry, but feeling doubtful on how to use it? If you plan on cooking it, possibly for tacos, pan-fried, or in a casserole, it's important to know that canned skipjack tuna can become dry and overcooked quickly. An easy solution to prevent skipjack tuna from drying out is to add plenty of oil as it cooks.

Like other types of tuna, canned skipjack is either packed with water and salt, or oil – and remember that some canned tuna brands are better than others. For the cans packed with water, oil will be especially important during the cooking process to retain moisture in the fish. The tuna that comes packed in oil has a stronger, richer flavor and will stay moist longer when cooked. So, give yourself a bit of a head-start and choose an oil-packed type of tuna for dinner — like the Skipjack Wild Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil from 365 by Whole Foods. With that choice, you'll start with flaky, oily, saturated tuna that will hold up to the heat and the other ingredients you're adding to the pan.