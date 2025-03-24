How Ramen Can Elevate The Flavor Of Homemade Dressing

Aside from being served in bowls, instant ramen and homemade salad dressing don't have much in common. However, there's one essential component in every package of instant ramen that can upgrade your scratch-made dressing with virtually no extra effort. By jazzing up a homemade dressing with instant ramen seasoning, you can enjoy the flavor of the convenient Japanese dish in entirely new ways.

At its most basic, a salad dressing is a combination of acid, fat, sweetness, spices, and herbs. While you'll still need to select your source of acid and fat, instant ramen seasoning contains all the spices and herbs you need to flavor your dressing. Because they're made with bold flavoring agents designed to bring life to the otherwise one-dimensional taste of dried ramen noodles, there's no contesting that instant ramen seasoning packets have what it takes to elevate the flavor of a boring homemade dressing. Although they offer dozens of options for (literally) shaking up a dynamic-tasting dressing, most instant ramen packets are assembled with dehydrated alliums (like garlic and onion), veggies, herbs, and stock powder. These tried and true flavoring agents work in just about any recipe.

Because they're pre-curated, using instant ramen seasoning packets to boost the flavor of your homemade dressing eliminates the brain power that goes into selecting herbs and spices that may or may not work well together. Simply tear open a package, introduce it to your liquid ingredients, shake it up, and pour it over your favorite salad or grain bowl.