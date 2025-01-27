Why Ketchup Is The Secret Ingredient Your Stews Are Missing
Even before ketchup contained tomatoes, it had a global following, migrating from Asia to Europe before hitting American shores. Once here, U.S. colonists incorporated ketchup's modern flavor, adding tomatoes to create a sweet and savory condiment that they started putting on absolutely everything. From classic pairings like hamburgers and hot dogs to becoming a topping for everything from meatloaf to scrambled eggs, ketchup effectively captured the heart of (almost) every American citizen. Today, it's an essential ingredient in everything from innovative mess-free sloppy Joes to savory chilis and rich stews.
Despite its position as the second-most popular condiment in the US (right behind mayo), there are still people who can't stand the tomato-rich ingredient. Yet even die-hard ketchup-haters can't deny its incredible versatility. The best ketchup brands — according to those who actually enjoy it — are tangy and zesty with just the right balance of sweetness. Heinz brand achieves this balance with a blend of corn syrup, distilled vinegar, and onion powder in addition to ripe tomatoes. This flavor combo makes ketchup a shockingly delicious addition to any tomato-based soup or stew.
It's especially good in chili, as this Southwestern staple frequently calls for ingredients like brown sugar or a splash of cider vinegar in addition to earthy tomato paste. A healthy squeeze of ketchup adds all these flavors in one simple step, which makes it easier to build flavor. It's also relatively inexpensive, making it an accessible way to give your soups and stews an elevated kick without shelling out the money for high-end ingredients.
The best dishes to add ketchup to
One of the biggest complaints a foodie can make about ketchup is the raw, overly acidic aftertaste some brands have. Cooking with it remedies this unpleasant flavor by gently caramelizing both the sugars in the tomatoes and the corn syrup from the ingredients list. Heat also helps other flavors in the ketchup bloom and marry, creating a flavor similar to barbecue sauce — the only thing it's missing is a spicy kick and a hint of smokiness.
In fact, ketchup can make a decent stand-in for barbecue sauce, particularly in stews that call for pulled chicken or pork. A sprinkle of cayenne and a dash of Worcestershire sauce or liquid smoke will deepen the flavors and soften ketchup's acidity. Other flavor enhancers include a spoonful or two of brown sugar, a little apple cider vinegar, or a squeeze of spicy mustard. Whatever combination you use, be sure to mix it thoroughly before adding it to your dish to keep the flavors balanced and consistent in every bite.
Whether you're creating your own ketchup-y barbecue sauce or streaming it right into your stew pot, even the ketchup-lovers among us know that it's better for some recipes than others. Chilis of almost every kind are a given, as ketchup gives them a deliciously tangy undertone. It's also a game-changer for tomato-based beef stews like Hungarian goulash, Cuban ropa vieja, or Jamaican oxtail, as it adds just the right levels of acid and sweetness in a single squeeze.