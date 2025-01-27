Why Ketchup Is The Secret Ingredient Your Stews Are Missing

Even before ketchup contained tomatoes, it had a global following, migrating from Asia to Europe before hitting American shores. Once here, U.S. colonists incorporated ketchup's modern flavor, adding tomatoes to create a sweet and savory condiment that they started putting on absolutely everything. From classic pairings like hamburgers and hot dogs to becoming a topping for everything from meatloaf to scrambled eggs, ketchup effectively captured the heart of (almost) every American citizen. Today, it's an essential ingredient in everything from innovative mess-free sloppy Joes to savory chilis and rich stews.

Despite its position as the second-most popular condiment in the US (right behind mayo), there are still people who can't stand the tomato-rich ingredient. Yet even die-hard ketchup-haters can't deny its incredible versatility. The best ketchup brands — according to those who actually enjoy it — are tangy and zesty with just the right balance of sweetness. Heinz brand achieves this balance with a blend of corn syrup, distilled vinegar, and onion powder in addition to ripe tomatoes. This flavor combo makes ketchup a shockingly delicious addition to any tomato-based soup or stew.

It's especially good in chili, as this Southwestern staple frequently calls for ingredients like brown sugar or a splash of cider vinegar in addition to earthy tomato paste. A healthy squeeze of ketchup adds all these flavors in one simple step, which makes it easier to build flavor. It's also relatively inexpensive, making it an accessible way to give your soups and stews an elevated kick without shelling out the money for high-end ingredients.