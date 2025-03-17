The Absolute Best Cut Of Beef For Sugar Steak

While sugar steak is Bastien's Restaurant's signature menu item and its claim to fame, you don't need to travel to Denver, Colorado, to enjoy it. The recipe for your rub might not be exactly the same as Bastien's, which describes itself as "home of the sugar steak," but there are a few copycat contenders. And, all that's required is sugar, salt, and a quality ribeye.

There are a few recipes that claim you can use any cut for sugar steak, but most agree that you want a piece that's fairly well-marbled. As well as adding flavor (because fat is flavor), the fat will contribute to the caramelization process and keep the meat moist and tender.

The menu at Bastien's asks diners to select between a ribeye or New York strip for its signature, sugary rub. The restaurant knows a lean cut such as filet mignon will not produce the browning and caramelization needed for its best sugar steak.