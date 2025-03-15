Are Oatmeal Cookies Gluten-Free?

Oats, oatmeal, and foods prepared with them can be a source of confusion for those on gluten-free diets, whether it's because they have celiac disease, are gluten intolerant, or simply prefer to avoid gluten for other reasons. In the case of oatmeal cookies, the issue is compounded by a host of other ingredients and processes involved in baking them. If you buy oatmeal cookies off the grocery store shelf, it's easy to simply look for the gluten-free label. This means that the cookies comply with the Food and Drug Administration labeling requirement that the item contains less than 20 parts per million gluten, which is the lowest amount that can be verified with current scientific testing methods. If you don't see a label, play it safe and skip the cookies.

But what about homemade oatmeal cookies? Ensuring that every ingredient is gluten-free is trickier. However, what's most important to know is this: Although oats are naturally gluten-free, you still need to use caution when buying and cooking with them, and certainly talk to your doctor. The Celiac Disease Foundation says that most celiac sufferers can tolerate oats, as long as they're labeled as gluten free. However, many well-known companies that harvest and sell oats process them in facilities where equipment and processes may frequently cross paths with gluten-containing ingredients. That cross contamination can create major health issues for those with celiac disease, who could suffer immune responses that can seriously damage their digestive systems. The best way to ensure your homemade oatmeal cookies are gluten free is to use only recipes and ingredients that are labeled gluten-free, including the oats.