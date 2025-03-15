Does Cottage Cheese Melt When Heated?

Cottage cheese may be one of the most divisive ingredients out there due to its unique (and unappetizing to many) lumpy, wet texture. The combination of cream and curds is the topic of a never-ending debate about if it's delicious or disgusting. However, there is no denying that it can seriously upgrade dishes like egg salad and protein pancakes when it reaches the right hands. But for those who are craving a delicious bowl of nachos, would melted cottage cheese be a life-changing upgrade?

The answer is no, probably not, because cottage cheese can't really melt. Cottage cheese cannot quite melt like its cheddar or provolone counterparts due to a few different factors, mainly because of the way it's molecularly built.