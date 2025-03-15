The Right Way To Freeze Tamales For Fast, No-Fuss Lunches

Since most of us struggle with time, the thought of making lunch from scratch in the middle of a busy workweek seems like a true nightmare. Then, the weekend comes, and you finally have some spare time on your hands. You decide to roll up your sleeves and treat yourself with some tender, spicy and delicious tamales.

This traditional Mexican dish has a way of soothing our souls. When steamed just right and stuffed with some meat, beans, roasted veggies, and cheese, tamales have the power to brighten up even the darkest of days. If you have a sweet tooth, you can always fill them with some butter, cinnamon, or sugar and even throw in a handful of dried cherries to transform them into a simple, comforting dessert.

But, unless you're dead hungry or secretly training to become a competitive eater, usually, three tamales are more than enough to keep you full. So, what do you do with the rest of the batch? And, is there a right way to freeze them for a quick, no-fuss lunch later?

There's a proper way to freeze tamales, and it begins with wrapping each one individually in aluminum foil. This will not only help preserve their original taste and texture but also protect them from freezer burn.