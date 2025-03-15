The Right Way To Freeze Tamales For Fast, No-Fuss Lunches
Since most of us struggle with time, the thought of making lunch from scratch in the middle of a busy workweek seems like a true nightmare. Then, the weekend comes, and you finally have some spare time on your hands. You decide to roll up your sleeves and treat yourself with some tender, spicy and delicious tamales.
This traditional Mexican dish has a way of soothing our souls. When steamed just right and stuffed with some meat, beans, roasted veggies, and cheese, tamales have the power to brighten up even the darkest of days. If you have a sweet tooth, you can always fill them with some butter, cinnamon, or sugar and even throw in a handful of dried cherries to transform them into a simple, comforting dessert.
But, unless you're dead hungry or secretly training to become a competitive eater, usually, three tamales are more than enough to keep you full. So, what do you do with the rest of the batch? And, is there a right way to freeze them for a quick, no-fuss lunch later?
There's a proper way to freeze tamales, and it begins with wrapping each one individually in aluminum foil. This will not only help preserve their original taste and texture but also protect them from freezer burn.
Tamales can stay frozen for months
Wrapping tamales one by one instead of stacking them all together might just be the smartest storage fix to save your food from freezer burn. The next time you crave them, you could just defrost them individually and thaw as many as you're in the mood for.
To freeze them properly while keeping air from coming into contact with them (which also helps prevent potential bacterial growth), simply use resealable freezer bags. Pushing out any excess air is crucial to prevent oxidation, a chemical reaction that takes place when food is exposed to oxygen. This will keep those foul odors away from your freezer. You also might want to label the tamales with the freeze date. If you need to clean your freezer while they're in there, here's how to store frozen food while defrosting the freezer.
Ultimately, all that's left to do is freeze the bags flat first, and once that's done, you can also stack them up for easier storage. This way, they can easily last up to eight months without losing their freshness or quality.
Once those cravings kick in or you're expecting company for the weekend, grab as many as you need, toss them in the steamer or reheat them on the stovetop, in the microwave, or in the oven, and get ready to serve. For extra flavor, add some beans, corn, or guacamole on the side. Your taste buds will thank you.